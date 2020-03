Although the World Book Day Celebrations at the John Mackintosh Hall have been cancelled, GCS continued to host a number of school visits during the day,

offering a variety of fun and educational activities for the pupils. This year’s theme is Aladdin, taken from the ‘One Thousand and One Nights/Arabian Nights’, a collection of stories that includes the adventures of Sinbad the Sailor, Shahrazad and Ali Baba, among others.

