On Friday afternoon, as the long weekend set in, the virus situation in Gibraltar was as follows: How many confirmed cases do we have? One.

How many people are self-isolating at the moment? 63.

How many people have been tested? 38 ( People who are self-isolating are only tested if they experience symptoms).

How many test results are we waiting for? 13.

06-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR