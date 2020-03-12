Similar budgetary review and incentives for Gibraltar to those in UK budget, suggested
To this end, Together Gibraltar believes that the business community requires a coordinated, coherent and comprehensive response and support from the government in advance of the potential threat from the coronavirus.
Further, in times like these, close budgetary monitoring is crucial and a review should be made public imminently.
The party would also like to lend its support and gratitude to the healthcare sector for addressing the coronavirus threat with such vigour and professionalism. "We would ask the Government to ensure that they fully support our healthcare professionals by providing any financial or other assistance necessary, in particular, financing for the availability of extra respirators, ventilators, testing equipment and beds.
"We have confidence that our healthcare professionals will deliver the best care possible to minimise the impact of the coronavirus and we are available to help in any way we can," they said.
