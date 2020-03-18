Street Cleaning Campaigns on-street and Residential Parking Scheme Parking Restrictions
Motor vehicle owners and residents are nonetheless kindly reminded to respect parking signs and demarcations throughout Gibraltar and within Residential Parking Zones so cleaning service providers and essential services undertaking works may continue to run with their necessary schedules and
operations.The Government understands that some vehicle owners may be unable to move their vehicle if they are in self-isolation as a result of the virus. In such cases, a relative, friend or neighbour should be asked to move the car, taking the necessary precautions.
In the event that such a vehicle owner is issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for failing to move their respective car or motorcycle, but feels that they had a legitimate reason for doing so, they should please contact Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd on 200 49202 as the same may be rescinded.
18-03-2020
