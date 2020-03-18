PUBLIC INFORMATION NUMBERS

A COVID-19 Public Information Call Centre has been established, based at No 6 Convent Place, and will take all queries regarding COVID-19 that are not medical in nature. Those who are in self-isolation or who are over 70 and require assistance should also request it here. The phone line will be answered 24 hours a day.

* If you have a non-medical question related to COVID-19 please call 200 41818 or email covid.info@gibraltar.gov.gi

* If you are in self-isolation or over 70 and require assistance, please call 200 41818 or email covid.info@gibraltar.gov.gi

* If you develop a cough, fever, cough, shortness of breath, nasal congestion or a runny nose, please call 111 immediately.

18-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR