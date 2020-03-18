Absence from schools: 20% of teachers, 60% of pupils

He added: That means our human resources as much as anything else. We will therefore be relaying responsibility between relevant medical professionals and relevant members of the political executive. For that reason, Krish is here with me today."

At the first of the daily press conferences yesterday, the chief minister Fabian Picardo was joined by the Acting Medical Director, Krish Rawal. "As the PANDEMIC continues its progress through our community, we have to ensure that our resources are structured properly," said Mr Picardo.

He confirmed that people infected with COVID 19 has been 3. Of these two are already fully recovered. Another remains infected but well. This patient is in hospital but is only mildly unwell.

A total of 100 swabs for been sent for testing. There are 48 results pending, and there have been 49 negative results.

Mr Picardo met Opposition members for two and a half hours, and joined by conference by Daniel Feetham, who is self-isolating at home.

Mr Picardo went on to thank both the Acting Medical Director and the Director of Public Health for giving so much of their time "as we worked through issues and questions that opposition colleagues wanted and needed answers to....Again, this is not politics as usual and I want to thank opposition colleagues for their support for the government’s action at this time."

He also hosted a meeting of the Cross Frontier Group, and was joined by Loren Perianez by telephone call and in person by Michael Netto and John Isola for Unite and the Chamber respectively.

He went on: "We were able to confirm that the frontier is flowing for those who are at liberty to move under the rules of the State Of Emergency in Spain. The movement of goods does not appear to have been impaired in any way that reflects any abnormality.

"We are looking forward to working together to ensure that the package we prepare to protect and boost our economy works well for all our businesses and all workers in our economy".

He also met at length with representatives of the NASUW.

"We have noted the advice of the NASUWT in the UK that our schools need, in particular, to continue to impart the curriculum to those of our students who are undertaking GCSE and A level studies whilst these are not postponed. This is an important fetter on our ability to make free standing decisions about schools in Gibraltar."

He revealed that yesterday 20% of teachers have been absent from our schools.

60% of pupils have been absent from our schools.

The GHA are contacting teachers with medical concerns (relating to themselves or others that they cohabit with) to provide them with advice and reassurance where appropriate.

After the consultation with the NASUWT committee, it was decided that Schools still remain open for now.

"We will continue to deliver the curriculum as best as possible, within the circumstances, with particular emphasis on the exam classes," he added. "This is principally as a result of the UK position is that although they are reviewing the position with GCSE and A Level examinations, they have not said yet that these are being postponed, and therefore we must continue to prepare students for those exams.

"Although schools are open, we are aware from attendance data, that there are parents who are opting not to send their children to school.

We nevertheless still believe that schools are the right environment for pupils.

Parents are asked not to contact schools with requests for work packages for children being kept at home. School staff are already under a lot of pressure and are focused on providing for the children who are in school.

"Our intention, at present, is to provide as close to a normal learning experience as is possible at this time. Arrangements are nevertheless being made, should the need arise, to be able to provide electronically, children with guidance and structure on home learning.

We will meet again with the NASUWT on Thursday to review the position.

Circumstances may change for Monday. I want to thank all the professionals and staff who are making such extraordinary efforts in these difficult times," said Mr Picardo.

Who added: I also want to thank all of those of you who are following our advice and self isolating.

I know its tough. You are not on holiday and it doesn’t feel like that I know.If you are at home, use your time wisely please. Volunteer if you have not yet done so by filling in our form. If you have computers and telephones, we will need your help in coming weeks.

I want to thank all our public servants for continuing at their stations and those who are working from home. You are really stepping up now by being at your desk, your work station and delivering your service. That is how we will get through it. I told you last night that there would be many heroes amongst us these difficult days. Those of you who are volunteering are really turning out to be heroes. Thank you all.

Thank you also to all of you who are going about your business.

18-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR