All statutory documents will be accepted by email, says Company House

A statement from Company House says: "We are continually working to adapt to the evolving COVID-19 situation to facilitate the continuation of business for our clients and Gibraltar generally.To this end, and as a temporary measure, all statutory documents that need to be delivered to the Registry may now be sent to us by email.

All such filings must be sent to - filings@companieshouse.gi.

Documents sent in this manner will have to adhere to the specifications set out in the technical note on our web-site

– https://www.companieshouse.gi/efiling-technical-notes.html.

We remind our client that they are not to attend our offices for general enquiries. Please consult the information available on our website - www.companieshouse.gi, if your particular query is not covered by the available information, please email one of the following addresses, based on the nature of your particular enquiry:

Request for copies of documents

-search@companieshouse.gi

Profiles – profile@compan-ieshouse.gi

Processing of payments for filing, general cashier enquiries – cashier@companieshouse.gi

Certificates of Good Standings

– goodstanding@com-panieshouse.gi

Business name registrations & company incorporations – reception@companieshouse.gi

e-Services – eregistry@companieshouse.gi

All other general enquiries – mail@companies house.gi

For further information on email filings, methods of payment, general guidance and information, and access to all our statutory forms, please visit our website – www.com-panieshouse.gi.

For the time being, we will also continue to operate a “drop-off and collection counter only” between our usual public hours (10:00am to 3:00pm) Mondays to Fridays. Documents dropped off at this counter will be kept in quarantine for 24-72 hours.

We will post any updates relating to our service on our website www.compani-eshouse.gi. Users who have visited our website previously will need to refresh their browser in order to ensure they are accessing the latest available information. We also advise our clients to follow us on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates."

19-03-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR