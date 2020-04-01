Technical Call of Cruise Liner ‘Viking Sea’

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis,

it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel does not have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, resupply on fresh water, provisions, stores garbage and undertake waste disposal. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar.

01-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR