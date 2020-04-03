Spain’s new grim record
That’s according to official figures supplied by the Health Ministry at midday Thursday.
Spain set another new grim record today, with 950 coronavirus deaths in the space of just a day. The total fatalities across the country now stand at 10,003. In the same time period, 8,102 infections were confirmed, taking the total to 110,238.
When we talk about deaths there is no good data, but the curve has stabilized and we are entering the deceleration phase.
On Wednesday, the total daily deaths came in at 864, with an increase of 7,719 new cases on the day before.
By Thursday, a total of 54,113 people in Spain had been hospitalized, while 26,743 had recovered and had been discharged from hospital since the coronavirus outbreak began. - el pais
03-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
