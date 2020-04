We asked No.6 Convent Place what was the purpose of the visit. This is what they said: "The Rolldock Sun is here to take the yacht Odyssey which has been at the Small Boats Marina since the 19th March 2020. The yacht has major engine problems and she will be transferred onboard the semi-submersible heavy lift vessel to be repaired."

07-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR