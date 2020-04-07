Importance of supporting children through this traumatic time
We are now in the second week of the Primary home learning programme and in the first week of rolling out a similar programme at Secondary
level.Children in all of our 11 Primary schools together with secondary students in non-examination years have access to a programme which will support our children and their parents by providing them with a structured learning routine which enables children to continue to develop key skills.
The activities delivered through the programme are designed to work within a home learning environment and are not aimed at replicating the classroom environment.
The principal goal behind the Department of Education's home learning provision is to provide our community's children with a familiar structure and sense of purpose.
During times of trauma, feelings of a lack of control can lead to anxiety and hopelessness.
Through the use of positive psychology principles, children will be encouraged to spend time on positive experiences; engage actively with a series of tasks; continue to connect and develop their relationships with others; have a meaningful sense of community; and experience accomplishment.
