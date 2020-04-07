Importance of supporting children through this traumatic time

The fact that we have 150 to 160 children attending the school facilities, means that we have close to 6,000 children at home. These children must also be supported.

The Department of Education recognises the importance of supporting children through this very challenging and traumatic time.

We are now in the second week of the Primary home learning programme and in the first week of rolling out a similar programme at Secondary

level.Children in all of our 11 Primary schools together with secondary students in non-examination years have access to a programme which will support our children and their parents by providing them with a structured learning routine which enables children to continue to develop key skills.

The activities delivered through the programme are designed to work within a home learning environment and are not aimed at replicating the classroom environment.

The principal goal behind the Department of Education's home learning provision is to provide our community's children with a familiar structure and sense of purpose.

During times of trauma, feelings of a lack of control can lead to anxiety and hopelessness.

Through the use of positive psychology principles, children will be encouraged to spend time on positive experiences; engage actively with a series of tasks; continue to connect and develop their relationships with others; have a meaningful sense of community; and experience accomplishment.

