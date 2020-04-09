Children in happy and safe environment

The Department of Education is now in the second week of its Primary home learning programme and in its first week of rolling out a similar programme at Secondary level.

The Press were invited to St Anne’s School. It was an opportunity to see children in the happy and safe environment which is being provided for them during these unsettling times.

The Minister and the Director of Education were here and staff were available to explain the home learning programme.

We published a full page yesterday about it all.

