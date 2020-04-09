Border crossings are DOWN

The number of border crossings, both people and vehicles, is on a clear downtrend - and the number of Gibraltar-registered vehicles went down to as few as 15 a week ago. That was on Wednesday, which may be exceptionally low, but last Saturday the figure was just 17. Another record low!

Compared to pre-coronavirus days, could you believe it that last Sunday only 27 Gibraltar cars crossed the frontier, according to official figures obtained by PANORAMA.

VEHICLES

At the beginning of last week, the number of Gibraltar vehicle crossing the frontier was 95. On succeeding days, the figures went like this: 40, 15, 77, 67, 17 and 27 last Sunday. So, there is a downward trend.

What about non-Gibraltar vehicles? The weekday figures started at 1,709 and ended at 1,897, which shows a clear uptrend. It can be assumed that most of the vehicles were Spanish, but the figures do not specify which country the vehicles come from.

