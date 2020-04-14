A Sincere Thank You from the Minister for Health & Care

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Paul Balban wishes to express his most sincere gratitude, on behalf of the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA), to all those Organisations, Companies, Tenants Associations, Charities and private individuals for their kind financial and physical donations and their many gestures of goodwill.

At the daily Government’s COVID Press Conference on Tuesday afternoon, Minister Balban announced that over £1 Million had been donated into the GHA’s Donations Account. This figure continues to grow and today we can confirm that the figure currently stands at £1,129,592.79. This is an amazing achievement for such a small community. This shows our solidarity as a caring society where, above all else, the health and wellbeing of others is of primary importance.

The Minister for Health and Care, Minister Balban stated, "I have been overwhelmed by the generosity shown by our community, and I cannot find words to express how grateful I am to the people of Gibraltar. I am immensely proud to see how so many of you have contributed in your own ways, be it financially or by volunteering your own time for this our common cause. My heartfelt thank you goes out to all of you and although you may unnamed here, you all know who you are and how much we appreciate you all."

