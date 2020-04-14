SPECIAL PANORAMA CENTRE PULLOUT

Local musician Anselmo Torres has recieved over the years many requests as to were sheet music for “Llevame donde naci” could be obtained. As this song was never officially published it could not be found.

Having played it many times over the years in many venues around Gibraltar especially in old peoples homes, in schools and local tv, he has been constantly approched by many persons wanting to obtain the music to play for pleasure or educational value.Recently with the Covid-19 crisis, and the lockdown at home, he has recieved numerous emails and whatsup’s for copies of the song. Himself being lockdowned also, decided that this was the right moment to arrange a version of the song for all to be able to play and enjoy. The arrangement is for piano or any keyboard instrument and for guitar with the chord symbols added. Also, the melody line can be played by solo instruments.Anselmo is donating through the medium of Panorama the publishing of the song arrangement for all the people of Gibraltar in this time of crisis so that it can now be enjoyed for all generations and in memory of Pepe Roman who brought an icon of hope and identity to the people of Gibraltar when most needed.

