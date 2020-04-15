IN FULL: CHIEF MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE YESTERDAY

Turning first to the relevant statistics, the grand total of swabs taken in Gibraltar to date is 1691. That amounts to approximately 5.25% of the population having being swabbed although in some cases the same individual may have been swabbed more than once.

We have already received 1,577 test results back, 16 in the last 24 hours leaving pending the results of 114 swabs.

1,428 have been negative swab results. 15 of those have been received in the past 24 hours.

129 have been positive.

Of these, 25 are active cases and 104 are already recovered. That number has increased by 14 in the past 24 hours.

This morning, I reviewed those statistics with Cabinet colleagues.

We have given particular thought to the story that these numbers are telling us about the progress of COVID-19 in our community.

It is clear that we do appear to have slowed the progress of the virus in our community.

This is no doubt assisted also by the lock downs in place in the United Kingdom, in Spain and in Morocco, the nations with which we have direct links.

As we look forward, we have been considering not just the impact of the measures that we have taken, but also how we will be able to end the lockdown and the closure of businesses and schools etc.

PROTECTION OF HUMAN HEALTH

Our main aim is to ensure the protection of human health in our community in order to save lives.

Additionally, and no less importantly, we are concerned to ensure that the measures we have imposed which derogate from your civil liberties do not remain in place for one moment longer than they are required.

In that respect, of course they must also remain in place for every single moment when they are required. This morning the Cabinet reviewed all those measures.

The measures affecting the general population, the over seventies in particular, and the measures affecting all businesses, especially the retail sector, construction and ship repair.

The meeting commenced at 10 am and we were joined by the Leader of the Opposition at 12.30.

Again, I want to express my thanks to all those in our community who are over 70 for their observance of the rules of confinement which are, in particular, applicable to them.

The Cabinet has today decided to extend the confinement of the over 70s for another 30 days until the 15 May.

We have done so with the benefit of the views of the Leader of the Opposition and with his agreement.

We have additionally included in the regulations a weekly review of these rules. This will mean that the rules will next be reviewed in Cabinet, next Monday.

On that day, we will also be reviewing the continuation of the rules of lockdown and confinement applicable to the general population.

My view is that it is very likely that the general lockdown will be extended also. But we will want to have a weekly review of the lockdown and of its terms.

The same will be true of the lockdown of particular areas of business.

We will therefore be reviewing the application of all rules to keep businesses closed and to keep people confined on a weekly basis.

