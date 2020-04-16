Another donation

The Government says it would like to thank Victor and Elena Shaburov for their kind donation of £65,000 to the Gibraltar Health Authority account for the fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Shaburov created the famous face filters for the social media platform "Snapchat" and is a Director of the company. Mr. Shaburov has recently made Gibraltar his home.

Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister, said, "I am extremely grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Shaburov for their generous donation to the GHA, in the fight against Covid-19. I am glad that they have made Gibraltar their home and have wanted to make this contribution to the community."

