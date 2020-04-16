Bank donates £200,000 towards the fight against COVID-19

Trusted Novus Bank (TNBank) has donated £200,000 towards the fight against COVID-19, and says it is committed to supporting the Gibraltar community in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has already been a significant impact in the local economy and TNBank has injected additional liquidity supporting businesses and individuals in the form of new credit facilities and repayment holidays on existing loans.

However, the recovery of the Gibraltar economy depends on overcoming the phy-sical threat of COVID-19.

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) is currently in the front line of the battle against the virus. This fight inevitably requires large investment in human resources as well as in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), ventilators and other vital equipment.

16-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR