IN FULL: Yesterday's statement to Press conference by DR ANTONIO MARIN....

• All COVID-19 cases have now recovered
Current restrictions will be maintained, we cannot become complacent.
Random testing has been carried out of ERS residents in all sites results are pending.
• Staff are continued to be screen before entering any ERS building.
• Staff are wearing additional precautionary measures in the form of visors to prevent where possible against people who maybe asymptomatic.
• Increased the medical team by 1 full time Doctor.
• The nursing staff have been increased to assist with the residents and aid social distancing.
• More lifesaving equipment has been received such as Non-invasive ventilation (CPAP), staff have been trained in its use.
16-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR