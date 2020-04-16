IN FULL: Yesterday's statement to Press conference by DR ANTONIO MARIN....

Current restrictions will be maintained, we cannot become complacent.

• All COVID-19 cases have now recovered

Random testing has been carried out of ERS residents in all sites results are pending.

• Staff are continued to be screen before entering any ERS building.

• Staff are wearing additional precautionary measures in the form of visors to prevent where possible against people who maybe asymptomatic.

• Increased the medical team by 1 full time Doctor.

• The nursing staff have been increased to assist with the residents and aid social distancing.

• More lifesaving equipment has been received such as Non-invasive ventilation (CPAP), staff have been trained in its use.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION.

16-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR