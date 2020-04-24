THE ELDERLY UPSET AT BEING TREATED AS SMALL CHILDREN

Over 70’s, or some of them, are unhappy and have taken to social media to complain in the manner they are being treated, specifically, with the latest measures affecting this age group alone. It came with the announcement about introducing a ‘Golden Hour’, where over 70’s will be allowed to exercise. The Golden Hour also comes with further restrictions, which is at the core of the complaints from the ‘golden age group in society,’ who are equally complimentary and supportive of all the efforts so far taken by Government.

The main gripe or complaint comes from some of this age group, who have religiously abided by all government Covid measures, alongside with some elders, who have been locked away for 6 or 7 weeks with no physical contact with the outside world. They highlight that they are fully aware of social distancing and not to engage in reunions. They ask that they be allowed to exercise at their own discretion, as they believe, they are well-aware of their duty as responsible senior citizens in the community and should not have further restrictions imposed on already stringent measures!

It is common knowledge, that all the evidence shows that older people are more likely to experience serious and life-threatening complications from Covid-19 infection. Older people, particularly the over 70’s, also face a heightened risk of infection if they live in an elderly health institution, and may also face severe social isolation if they remain at home. In addition, there is greater risk of severe illness and death from the virus. But according to experts in the UK, discriminatory attitudes and actions also threaten older people’s rights!

Head Scratching Exit Lockdown Plans

The government, led by the professional opinions of its public health director, have recently been scratching their heads, planning how to gradually bring Gibraltar out of lockdown with the least possible risk of creating the so-called second wave of infection. Not having had a first wave to compare or talk about, has probably made it that more difficult!

With the official Covid medical and health army assembled; and having remained pretty much fresh, unused and on standby waiting for action, which, luckily for Gibraltar, they have not been required because of low dwindling Covid cases; I’m happy to report, there are no real war heroes to really talk about. Let’s hope it remains that way! But, as this newspaper has already highlighted in previous editions, the real heroes are the over 70’s or the golden age group, who have made the expected and predicted deluge of Covid cases and projected deaths… into practically zero figures!

I have found, that when individual Ministers (not all) appear on daily briefings to explain matters, there are often conflicting, if not contain confusing elements to their intervention, which often clash with other important bits of information released. This was the case again this week, but it was worse!

This week, Minister Sacramento, when announcing new lockdown plans for the over 70’s over stepped her mark.

Sacramento said… “lockdown laws, for over 70’s always made exceptions for people to go out; that is what an exception is, for people to go out exceptionally and this is a further slight exception to enable exercise. We are making it available, but this does not mean in any way that people have to take it up and certainly not have to take it up every day. The aim was, exceptionally for a particular hour to provide a safe space, for those who need to do so, but our advice remains, to please stay at home; our advice to stay home remains”.

