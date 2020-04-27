“Being Blunt, Clear and Honest” on the Lifting of Restrictions

I am among thousands in Gibraltar who would like the lockdown restrictions lifted to enable our nation to return to some normality. However, I am also of the many thousands of others, who also believes any lifting of the present lockdown orders should be implemented when Gibraltar meets certain requirements!

Returning to Normal From an Abnormal Period - Social Distancing Here to Stay

We all want to return to normal, of course we do. But the issue is, we’re coming out of an abnormal period. It’s where we have lived an enforced life situation under strict and legally binding conditions with rules we have all hated, but introduced to save lives and protect the functionality of the health service!

Last week, the Gibraltar Government extended the lockdown in Gibraltar until 22 May. Today the rules relating to the over 70's and the rules concerning the general population we will apparently be reviewed.

The Chief Minister, announced this important legal extension last Thursday. He came across in a rather bullish manner, with warnings, that the virus still posed grave risks for the community and that social distancing, as he put it “is here to stay” but also giving early notice, that the summer season would be “slightly bleaker” than many are hoping. And that did not go down well at all!!!

Mr Picardo, said that a ‘bespoke’ exit strategy is being planned to prepare for a slow, carefully-calibrated release in some areas. According to the CM the so-called bespoke exit strategy is expected to be released soon. It is being prepared he said, but will follow the recommendations set out by the World Health Organisation while also having regard to the advice and strategy presently pursued in England, Scotland, Germany and next door in Spain as well as in other countries and areas.

All this information from the Chief Minister is interesting, but so is the fact, that the World Health Organisation apparently has no blanket recommendation for countries and regions for easing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But instead have urged countries not to lift measures too early, this coming from a WHO spokesman, it follows similar announcements as the one made in Gibraltar last week that European nations were relaxing their own restrictions.

Blunt, Clear and Honest

The CM painted a bleak picture for the summer season ahead. Mr Picardo said he wanted to be

‘blunt, clear and honest’, in that the virus, was out in our community and we would all be foolish to relax our attitude to remaining safe indoors, just because the sun is shining or the numbers of infections detected is low!

This is healthy and is the only way I know. My reporting trait is being ‘blunt, clear and honest’ much like the Chief Minister. And in being ‘blunt, clear and honest’ I question and criticise why the Chief Minister made such an extremely important announcement in the absence of the leading Public Health Expert Dr Suhail Bhatti who from the onset has advised the Government on everything Covid. Where was he this time?

The public, certainly the press, has a right to question, query, probe and if need be criticise how these fundamental decisions affecting our immediate future and life were reached and then decided on.

But again, this was denied. And in being ‘clear, blunt and honest’ about telling it, as it is…

‘Dr Bhatti should have stood beside Mr Picardo’ because with respect to Minister Steven Linares who I have much time for, who was there, but was out of place in such an important briefing. Situations like this, for a naturally suspicious and blunt person like myself, with another lopsided looking press briefing panel, certainly provoked quite a few doubtful thoughts I had pending?

Last week, I penned a similar report again I was critical in the way important information appears, to me at least, to be carefully staged managed, not only in presence, but also in content, even though we are repeatedly told otherwise!

I have previously highlighted the regular mixed signals coming from the daily briefings, which only add to the confusion, concern and now the frustration of many in the population, particularly after the CM’s latest effort. I thought it was far too early to bring up the summer season in such a manner, which he said, as if plans had already been laid out…without any logical or expert explanation?

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR