Spring Visual Arts Competition

GCS wishes to remind local artists that entries for the painting, drawing, prints, digital painting, sculpture and photographic categories may be sent digitally to the email below between Wednesday 6th and Friday 8th May. Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday 8th May.

The entries will be judged and results presented on the 19th May in a closed door prize giving ceremony. The works will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall once a suitable date has been identified depending on developments in relation to the social ‘lockdown’.

*For further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20075669 or email: info@culture.gi

05-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR