£30 Million investment in Gibraltar post COVID Emergency

Patrick Heffron, founder of the Neptune Group, a UK based urban regeneration and property investment company, which over the past 19 years has completed various residential and commercial projects in London and Northern Ireland with a combined Gross Development Value in excess of £1.5 billion - has confirmed the his commitment to the North Gorge project and to Gibraltar.

“These are very difficult times for communities and the global economy. Gibraltar has done a magnificent job in managing the crisis thus far, and we strongly believe that the economy is well-positioned to emerge with confidence from this crisis.”

“While coping with the most serious health crisis in living memory, it is right that we should now start thinking about recovery. The construction sector is one of Gibraltar’s largest employers, and the industry provides a multitude of jobs at all levels and segments of society. Investment in construction projects has a large multiplier effect on the economy.

“It is important to me that I can look at a scheme some 10 years post construction, and still be proud of the design and build quality. The North Gorge provides a unique opportunity to create a haven of tranquillity on The Rock.” Heffron said.

The local company North Gorge Properties Limited, has issued its first tender documents this week to four local companies for phase 1 enabling works subject to DPC approval when the DPC reconvenes.

“We have slowly developed the scheme over eighteen months with GONHS, the Heritage Society and other stakeholders, allowing local requirements to inform design during the whole process. We hope to begin works before the summer if we receive DPC approval.” said Gillaine Dellipiani, local Partner and Director.

The company agrees that the lockdown effect on the planet’s powers of recovery, has proven to be remarkable.

Dellipiani went on to say: ”We appreciate that the local community wants and needs to find a balance between the needs of its economy and its environment. Sustainability plays an important part in our scheme and it is our aim that during construction, we should leave as small a footprint as possible on the planet and the local community, as well as invest in the creation of energy efficient homes that draw as little as possible from Gibraltar’s precious power and water supplies.”

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “I am very excited about this project. It is both modern and forward looking and it represents the right approach to development. I am particularly pleased to see that it is progressing even in these difficult times. As we emerge from these times, projects like this represent the better future we want to see.”

07-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR