The New Normal is really up to us?

The pressure to start relaxing the Covid-19-imposed measures has been mounting, it turned up a notch over the last week. It was clear ‘the natives were getting restless’ as the saying goes.

Hope Throughout the Covid-19 Journey

Gibraltar has made some enormous sacrifices since this new coronavirus appeared, though the virus is certainly not new anymore!

This has been one of the most devastating health crises in living memory, of anyone alive today on the planet, it will surely make the history books. Even through the pandemic’s darkness, we’ve also seen great hope throughout the Covid-19 journey.

Thanks to the early and decisive actions by our leaders and the united response from the entire community, the People of Gibraltar resoundingly “flattened the curve”. Call it sheer luck or some blessed intervention, but so far we have experienced no deaths with only very few people only mildly infected by the virus.

Our health care workers, researchers and frontline personnel have all played important roles in getting us to where we are today. The two Covid hospitals and ICU have largely remained empty, which was the plan all along. Health care workers, were always at the ready to put themselves in harm’s way should the need had required it. Luckily so far, the need has not been there. Let’s hope it remains that way. I’m more than optimistic that it will!

Next Monday, Gibraltar enters the ‘Second Phase of the Unlock the Rock Process’. We cannot expect an immediate return to the way things were, but we can start talking and planning about what the new normal might look like, as well as what this new normal means for each of us.

Covid cases have practically plateaued locally. But as I see it, we’re by no means finished with this virus, particularly, if we go about life, as we did before the pandemic arrived in our lives!

The New Normal For Now?

Already we have been informed that as we begin to reopen, mass-testing and contact tracing will be needed to help keep Covid-19 cases as isolated as possible, this guaranteeing we will continue to keep a tight lid on the spread of this virus.

As Gibraltar reopens in earnest, it is only logically sensible, that it will be asked for each and every one of us to continue our efforts to help prevent the spread of the virus. This means, staying committed to social distancing, constant hand hygiene and if need be, the wearing of face masks while in certain public places, like travelling on public transport. This for now, we must accept as the new normal, which might have a short or longer life then most of us would like!

13-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR