‘VULNERABLE’ The most poorly overused Covid-19 word!

Not only is Covid-19 potentially more dangerous for those who are older (as well as for those with weak immune systems and those with other underlying health conditions), but it seems, all you hear every day in the news, press briefings and on social media is the dreaded term ‘vulnerable’.

It seems, depending how one feels, it’s not always a good time to be of a certain age, the coronavirus pandemic may have confirmed those thoughts.

This is not to detract from the timely decision taken by the government on advice from its public health people who took immediate measures to ensure that the older demographic was safe. It was the main reason, why thankfully, we have not had a large number of critical cases or deaths because of the swift action. But also, more importantly, because of the stupendous response by the nation!

With local life in shutdown; churches closed; elderly care homes also put under lockdown to avoid too much outside contact; and those who are 70+ advised to stay home as much as possible and to not have contact with their grandchildren, family and others who might be virus carriers.

For the most part, everyone has obeyed what they were advised to do. As I reported previously, one look at news emanating from other countries was enough to put you off going any-way.

The Constant Message About the Vulnerable Sounds Very Condescending

However, there is a whole generation out there, who dutifully, took each directive to heart, who deserves to be treated, with just that bit more respect. In a post Covid-19 life, we are going to have to learn how to be active members of society again, and this holds true for all age groups. So why the constant message that those who are over 70 have been lumped in the ‘vulnerable’ category, which is now starting to take on the connotations of being frail and invalid? As well meaning and well intentioned as it was, ‘vulnerable’ now sounds very condescending!

I have a number of friends, family members and acquaintances who are 65+ and over 70 and the last adjective that comes to mind when I think of them is ‘vulnerable’. Instead they are vibrant, physically active, independent, fun to be with, interested in current events and generally living their life to the full. They may be retired but they have certainly not been put out to pasture by any stretch!

Again, I am not refuting that the older we get, the higher risk we are when it comes to Covid-19 (or any virus or illness for that matter), because this is a fact. However, after over three months of hearing the word vulnerable. I think we now need to find a way to talk about high risk groups without making it sound like their lives are basically over and they might as well lock themselves up indoors and throw away the key.

14-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR