NEW COVID SCREENING LABORATORY

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 10:17

The completion of a new Gibraltar Covid screening laboratory, a joint venture between Public Health Gibraltar and the University of Gibraltar, using equipment supplied by the GHA and University of Gibraltar, has been announced.

To ensure that the lifting of the lockdown can proceed safely while minimising the risk of a surge in Covid cases, it is essential that we closely monitor the number of new cases of Coronavirus on a daily basis. 

The existing GGA infection control and ‘drive-through’ swabbing teams will be increasing the number of screening swabs taken.

Public Health minister John Cortes said: This laboratory will use equipment already available in Gibraltar. This will allow us to undertake population wide screening using the Public Health Laboratory while maintaining the diagnostic service at the GHA.

The contact tracing bureau will use the results from the screening laboratory to contact people who test positive and trace their contacts to advise them on the quarantine requirements.’

14-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR