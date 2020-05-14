NEW COVID SCREENING LABORATORY
The existing GGA infection control and ‘drive-through’ swabbing teams will be increasing the number of screening swabs taken.
Public Health minister John Cortes said: This laboratory will use equipment already available in Gibraltar. This will allow us to undertake population wide screening using the Public Health Laboratory while maintaining the diagnostic service at the GHA.
The contact tracing bureau will use the results from the screening laboratory to contact people who test positive and trace their contacts to advise them on the quarantine requirements.’
14-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
