Six Steps to Public Health and Economic Recovery!

Gibraltar’s Covid-19 pandemic story is still being written. So far, we appear to have fared really well, much better in fact, than even our own experts predicted!

However, common sense dictates, there can be no room for complacency. What we do know, is there is a crucial determining period in the middle of July just under two months’ time. Where a Health and Economic check of the government’s ‘Unlocking the Rock Six Phase Strategy’ will be evaluated!

Clearly built into the six-step plan, is an economic recovery scenario. The plan is very much about the economic forecasts and the initial policies to address them. In my opinion, there was much to digest this week. Firstly, in Chief Minister Fabian Picardo’s solo address and his follow up press conference the day after, together with the director of public health.

Make no mistake, Gibraltar’s recovery is as much about health and sustaining it as it is getting our economy back on track as soon as possible. Not only do public health measures save lives and protect the healthcare system, they also benefit the economy in the long run. Globally, this would be the exact same scenario!

The pandemic has caused serious economic damage wherever it took hold. However, researchers have already found that the cities that acted quickly and aggressively in trying to contain the outbreak were the cities that recovered more quickly and grew faster following the pandemic.

Early Initiatives Already Prove Controversial

Our own government also needs to look on how best to help sustain the economy through this initial period. Already, we’ve seen some bold, if not controversial initiatives locally announced. Potentially, these may also come with a price tag to the public. And why, effective public health measures not only pave the way for economic recovery, they can also help reduce the need for dramatic and expensive government interventions. Though that may be easier said than done!

The fact remains; there is no return to economic health without ensuring that public health is protected. To be fair, plans so far do reflect that. Although not in a way agreeable to all.

No doubt, since March, public health responses to Covid-19 have led to the economic slowdown and accompanying loss of some jobs. Much has been done to mitigate and avoid these employment woes. But, the reality is, that some workers have been either laid off or jobs have been lost. Possibly, it’s the wrong way to look at it, when the pandemic itself has caused this global economic turmoil. And why many hope public health measures will get them out of it!

As noted in one political address, I cannot recall if it came from the UN or EU which said, “the more we do to stop the pandemic now, the faster we can restart our economies, and pave a path to recovery.” This is how we all need to look at the current situation. It’s been proved in places like Taiwan and South Korea, that when the virus is under control the economy can begin to function once again. Effective public health measures, many agree, will get us to that point!

A Scary Experience

From a more personal perspective, it has been a hugely disturbing time, a scary life experience in fact. The personal aspect has not worried me, but I’ve had much concern about family and Gibraltar generally. Potentially, it’s not over yet, ‘far from it’ as we continuously keep hearing from local health expects and certain politicians who have transformed into Covid-19 geniuses it seems!

We have to move or soldier on. We do that quite well in Gibraltar, when we want to?

As the Rock has seen in its own historical past. In times of military, political and now health bombardment, we shut down, we limit movement, only essential services remain open. If things die down, we slowly recover and get our economy moving, but if another attack commences, we must immediately go back to the same restrictive measures or posture. THIS IS NO DIFFERENT!

