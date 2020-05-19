The mad rush for antibodies - and guinea pigs on a grand scale

FOLLOWING OUR REPORT YESTERDAY ON THE ‘MAD RUSH FOR ANTI-BODIES’, a reader says that before any credibily is placed on testing at the UK's research establishment PortonDown , an article in the Independent in 2015 should be considered.

It describes how the British government and Porton Down deliberately released any number of toxins, including the plague, into various parts of Britain to gauge their effect on an unknowing population... what’s more they got away with it!

How thousands of people were subjected to chemical and biological warfare trials during the Cold War.

Historians had previously thought that such operations were much less extensive.

GUINEA PIGS

During the Cold War, the British Government used the general public as unwitting biological and chemical warfare guinea pigs on a much greater scale than previously thought, according to new historical research.

In more than 750 secret operations, hundreds of thousands of ordinary Britons were subjected to ‘mock’ biological and chemical warfare attacks launched from aircraft, ships and road vehicles, says the article.

And it adds: Up until now historians had thought that such operations had been much less extensive. The new research, carried out by Ulf Schmidt, Professor of Modern History at the University of Kent, has revealed that British military aircraft dropped thousands of kilos of a chemical of ‘largely unknown toxic potential’ on British civilian populations in and around Salisbury in Wiltshire, Cardington in Bedfordshire and Norwich in Norfolk.

Research reveals, for the first time, that around 4600 kilos of the chemical, zinc cadmium sulphide (now thought to be potentially carcinogenic, on account of its cadmium content) were dispersed from ships, aircraft and moving lorries.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR