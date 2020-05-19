Behind the scenes at the museum on International Museum Day
We walked past two Neanderthal models, around ancient Egyptian sarcophagi, into Moroccan baths and up the stairs to the British history displays. The Gibraltar Museum is certainly dense and rich with historical content, yet not too much so as to experience “museum fatigue” as Geraldine put it. It truly is a quaint and incredibly relaxing walk: informative, diverse, and never too stuck on one theme and topic. For its size, the museum has a tremendous amount of history to offer, and its ability to balance this breadth of information without having to cut on substance is to marvel at.
One exhibit of note was a large Spanish Republican Flag (red, yellow and purple), recovered from the Jose Luis Diaz who sought refuge in Gibraltar – immediately becoming a source of political tension due to infringes on the non intervention policy of the Spanish Civil War. The presence of the ship and its political weight brought with it conflict amongst many Gibraltarians, particularly members of the Workers’ Union who were unsurprisingly quick to establish close relations with the crew.
19-05-2020
