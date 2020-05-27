Government should practice what they preach

Our public health experts have displayed a sure footed approach in handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Though at the same time, I wouldn’t be true to myself or to what I have previously penned in this newspaper, in that the expert and political management of this health emergency has been at times confusing. I’ll come to that a later.

It is another important week in the ‘unlocking of the rock’ and of returning to what can be deemed at this stage as a post-Covid normality!

Stats or data do not lie. The number of patients infected by the virus have been extremely low, with thankfully no deaths, importantly, this was contrary to early predictions of potentially many deaths and mass contagion across Gibraltar.

High testing procedures, now appear to have reached successful levels, though again, this wasn’t always the case or was a high level testing programme favoured at all. But the main point or goal was achieved when the GHA health infrastructure never became overwhelmed by Covid cases, far from it! The latter, was made possible, mainly due to the self-discipline of the nation, who complied remarkable well with social distancing and other lockdown measures. Admittedly, there were some police cases involving some of the preverbal village idiots, but they exist everywhere!

Important Stage of Evaluation Between Phases

As the government continues to ease the lockdown measures in a bid to further kick start the economy, this week, the fight against Covid-19 enters another important stage. It is another important turning point in the emergency. As we leave Phase 2 and enter Phase 3, it will be essential to evaluate what has so far been achieved to attain a green light to the next phase.

Without doubt, there has been a number mixed messages during Phases 1 and 2. This should not be ruled out in Phase 3, with many other parts of the economy also opening for business.

One example, of a confused mixed and muddled message, came with the 30-minute stay on the beach advice, which lacked clarity and befuddled many. There was also confusion that still remains with the creation of the (unworkable) 12-person social bubble. But we did get the museums and exhibitions back and can now return to the gym or go for a haircut. Legitimate constitutional democracy is also back this week when parliament supposedly returns. Next week, we can look forward to restaurants and cafes opening their doors, even education is set to return in some school years, which again, is not only confusing for some, but controversial with many parents!

Government Should Practice What They Preach

In the main, people and businesses are responding to what they are being asked to do. The majority do not flout rules on purpose. But it is very difficult, when the main, mixed up message, continues from the government. Where on the one hand, the political message is to “stay at home”, or as the contingency minister recently put it “do not leave home unless you must absolutely do so”. BUT, on the other hand, they open the doors wide open and tell the public to go back and do non-essential work or have a drink, coffee and eat out and even send children back to school. But it gets better!

