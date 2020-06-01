VICTOR QUINTANILLA EXHIBITION RE-OPENING
The exhibition is spaced into three rooms; each room with its particular thematic and symbolic sign-ificance(s). It is imperative to emphasise that Victor Quintanilla directed the positioning and of work within the museum, a positioning which itself engages the viewer in a dialogue with the art as it was “meant” to be seen. Thus, as we enter the first room of the exhibition we confront the first metallic sculpture: a clown playing an accordion next to a matador. Both immediately set the scene for the rest of the gallery.
The clown’s arcs and bends, made from an array of spoons and similar material mark a striking contrast to the matador’s angular features – his firm and slender frame set against a gawkish bulk of orbicular metals. The room’s main piece was, however, the colorful band of ‘Payasos’ who unlike their stocky cousin were less crouched and more upright: proud of their profession. The colours, framed by the grey-steel of the usual sculptures proved eye-catching and successfully elevated the jovial mood the metallic group were perhaps meant to bring. An assortment of other pieces decorated the room, once more allowing visitors to settle their eyes to the aesthetic stylings of Quintanilla’s impressive array of abstract, detailed, and surreal images.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
01-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar – COVID-19 Information Update
- Covid-19 not only threatens lives, but also OUR CIVIL LIBERTIES
- In Perspective: We’re always looking for more members!
- RISK COMMUNICATION versus POLITICAL BROADCASTS
- Phase 3 Unlock the Rock, sets in
- VICTOR QUINTANILLA EXHIBITION RE-OPENING
- Gibraltar – COVID-19 Information Update
- Police stop demonstration against traffic matters