Super yachts keep coming to Gibraltar

There were three luxury yachts berthed at new Coaling Island Marina north jetty a few days ago. The GLOBAL, KWIKUMAT AND ICE, joint cost circa Half a Billion dollars, give or take a few millions.

Reportedly there are presently over 50,000 offers of Luxury Motor or Sailing Yachts for Charter from all over the world, so if you have a couple of Millions or so burning your pocket choose your dream yacht and enjoy a week of bliss.

The record for the most expensive Luxury Yacht in the world stands at 600,000 dollars.

08-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR