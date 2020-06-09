Silver Time for people under the age of 70 with vulnerabilities introduced

As from Wednesday 10th June, the Government has made arrangements to provide time for people under the age of 70 and who may be vulnerable due to a medical condition, such as being immuno-sppressed, to be able to exercise outdoors in a manner that is similar to Golden Hour. It very likely that these individuals will have been shielding during this time and would like to be able to exercise in a safe space.

Additionally, these arrangements will also be made available to people who are over the age of 70 but who rely on being accompanied by a carer who is under the age of 70 and not part of the same household.

Arrangements will be made for such individuals, many of whom may not have yet left left home since the lockdown commenced, in a way similar to Golden Hour, to enable them to leave home and mitigate the risk while out.

Camp Bay and Commonwealth Park will be made available between 9am and 9.45am for silver time. Thereafter the sites will need to be vacated so that they can be sanitized in preparation for Golden Hour at 10am

Eligibility for Silver Time to anyone under the age of 70 is as follows:

if you have one of the following conditions and are under the care of a GHA Consultant for them

• Under going Chemotherapy due to Cancer

• Have cancer of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphonma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

• If you have rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), homozygous sickle cell).

• Are having targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors

• You are pregnant and have significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.

• You have severe respiratory conditions including cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

09-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR