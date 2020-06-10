PANORAMA WAS RIGHT - AGAIN!

Subsequently, in what appeared to be a synchronised low-key response from No 6, the Convent and the Gibraltar Police Authority or GPA to the announcement by the Commissioner to immediately retire, all three mentioned, issued very short press statements within 15 minutes of each other which did not reflect any sentiments of regret, disappointment or shock, especially with someone holding such an important top public senior position, who has suddenly decided to call it a day? (see press statements below)

The Commissioner, a few minutes earlier had sent out his own press statement, the rest quickly followed. Also see below statement by the Commissioner.

Only yesterday, even before the news broke of McGrail’s impending departure, we were reporting front page how the RGP were in turmoil, and why the situation with the RGP and the Commissioner had been allowed to reach a stage, where all concerned were not prepared to inform the public of a serious situation of national public interest.

Yesterday, I penned, as was the case days earlier, that the situation between the Gibraltar Government and the RGP Police Commissioner had deteriorated, BUT a ‘curtain of silence’ had fallen on this very significant and important matter of huge public interest. Adding in the report, ‘it was a developing situation that was potentially affecting public safety and the application and enforcement of laws, especially out at sea’!

Nothing looks or feels right, about the whole matter involving the Commissioner of Police. But I have no doubt it confirms, to me at least, recent Panorama reports and others going back even further, how the overseeing, control and the administration of policing in Gibraltar, including the welfare of officers, has been diabolically and irresponsibly handled, mostly by those, who hold or have a Constitutional Responsibility for the RGP!

Panorama investigation, into policing over recent times has been extensive, but the powers that be, have not been interested in tackling the serious decline of morale within the force. No one wanted to listen or respond.

I came to the conclusion, quite some time back, there was no real interest in putting the policing of Gibraltar on a strong foothold to improve the future of the force. The GPA, not just the present crop, but going back to 2006 when the Authority was created, have only been going through the motions as stated in the Police Act… and nothing more.

The GPA, are a shallow shell, and in fact, are danger to effective policing in Gibraltar!

Sad Day For Policing In More Ways Than One

Now, the Commissioner of Police, has been forced to retire! But it’s not all about Mr McGrail’s missing qualities or others he may possess, but MOSTLY about other issues.

As normal rules follow, in these sudden situations in the organisational set-up Assistant Commissioner Richard Ullger will now be acting Commissioner as the future of the RGP is decided because as I have said many times in recent years Policing in Gibraltar requires a radical and fundamental change!

But in my opinion, it is a very sad day for the RGP and for Policing in Gibraltar in more ways than one! Not because the Commissioner, has suddenly decided to retire without really giving a reason for taking early retirement, but everything else, surrounding Mr McGrail’s departure, which this newspaper alone has been reporting about for weeks.

There are many issues surrounding this matter that require appropriate explanation to the public, who deserve much more, than to be treated like children and their intelligence repeatedly insulted. We are getting a lot of that lately, particularly, where the Government is concerned?

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR