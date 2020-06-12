*From Chief Minister’s welcoming speech:
In keeping with that motto, Gibraltar did not fall to the violence of the Second World War or the politics since then. They returned to homes that needed rebuilding, and they returned to become the obsession and vice of the last Fascist standing after the end of the War, General Franco. He was to put good people through a torrid time, but the Gibraltarians would not bend to his will.
With the deadly weapon of democracy and the ammunition of pencils and ballots, we chose to remain British in our Referendum in 1967. And in 1969, the last full siege of Gibraltar began when Franco closed the frontier. And did our people waver? Never. Because facing challenges, facing down adversity and standing up to injustice is ingrained in the Gibraltarian spirit.
And he added: We did not flinch in the face of Fascism and we will not blink in the light of the challenges we are facing now. It's just not in the nature of the people of the Rock and our political leadership to cower away from leadership. Such are these hardy, yet warm and kind people you now come to live amongst. So in our time and generation, as the baton has passed to a new generation of political leadership on all sides of this House, I have no doubt we will not let Gibraltar down.
