UNLOCK PHASE 4 - OPENING OF BARS

In line with UNLOCK PHASE 4, legislation will be published in order that bars may resume business as of 22nd June. Some restrictions will apply and businesses will require a permit from the Director of Public Health before opening. Existing restaurants, cafeterias, or any other catering establishments who now wish to accommodate the bar area of their business, are required to apply.

The Environmental Agency has produced guidelines to assist with the application process. Applicants will be required to submit a Business Operating Processes and Procedures form, a copy of which will be included within the guidelines.

Applications will be considered and permits will only be granted where processes and procedures are deemed satisfactory, so as to minimise the risk of transmission of the infection.

The guidelines and application forms can now be requested from The Environmental Agency via email at admin@eag.gi or follow the link at http://environmental-agency.gi/.

