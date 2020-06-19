Gibraltar students win Innovation in IT award in UK

Students from Bayside Comprehensive School in Gibraltar have won AT&T’s ‘Innovation in IT’ Award at the Young Enterprise National Final in UK. The final on the 17th June celebrated the achievements of students who have set up and run a company over the academic year as part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme.

Young Enterprise is a national charity which works to equip young people with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in the changing world of work. 'Our Vision is that every young person is given an equal opportunity to learn the vital skills needed to earn and look after their money, to develop an enterprising mindset and to make a valuable contribution to their communities and wider society,' said statement.

The AT&T Innovation in I.T Award is awarded to the team which demonstrates excellence in its approach to their use of IT. This can include solid use of IT in managing the efficiency of their enterprise, in developing their product and in acquiring and developing their own IT skill capabilities along the journey.

The winning team Fuze, created a portable blender and app. Their aspiration was to promote a healthy lifestyle with the blender that is then supported by an app which provides customers easy access to workouts and smoothie recipes. They aim to slowly minimise the use of large wired blenders and replace them with our much smaller rechargeable portable blenders, which will allow blending to take place anywhere, anytime.

Roham Chellaram, the MD of Fuze, said “When we started this journey, none of us really thought we could get to the UK finals and to actually win such an important award there was truly amazing. We would like to thank our friends and family, our Business Advisors, YE, and our link teachers for their support and encouragement. We have learned a lot along the way and stuck together despite these challenging times."

