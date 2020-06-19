New Governor visits RGP Headquarters

Recently appointed Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, paid a courtesy visit to New Mole House Police Station yesterday to meet interim RGP Commissioner Richard Ullger and the rest of the Senior Management Team.

Interim Commissioner Richard Ullger said: “We were delighted and honoured to receive the new Governor at New Mole House yesterday.

Sir David was keen to learn about the important work that we do in Gibraltar to uphold the law for the good of the community.

“I was also pleased to brief him on the unique aspects of policing in a territory the size of Gibraltar, on other distinctive features associated to our geographical location and the fact that we carry out duties as a local and National police force rolled into one.”

