In Perspective: The Taorarte Education Charitable Association

The Taorarte Education Charitable Association (TECA) is a Gibraltar based NGO registered as Charity No. 265. For today’s In Perspective, the PANORAMA contacted Maurice Valarino to answer our questions regarding TECA and the incredible work they do in the village for women in the village of Taourarte in the province of Chefchaouen. Their mission statement is as follows:

‘To advance the academic and vocational education particularly, but not exclusively, of girls aged between the ages of 12 and 18 years of age in the village of Taourarte in the Province Of Chefchaouen in such ways as the Trustees think fit including awarding to such persons scholarships, boarding and maintenance grants, travel allowance and other miscellaneous expenses associated with their education. To advance the education of pupils attending the school in the village of Taourarte in the Province of Chefchaouen by providing and assisting in the provision of equipment, facilities and the maintenance of the school’ .

TECA was a project conceived “in 2014 after a group of eight trekkers received assistance from the villagers of Taourarte BniChkoura during a spell of severe weather”. Thus far, of three of the initial girls in the “pilot cohort”, two have obtained their Diplomas from OFFPT and are in employment in Tangier. The third girl chose to return to her village. They have also recently refurbished a classroom as seen in the photos published with this article.

Currently, they have 94 members who each pay £10 a month for their funds. In addition, they attain individual donations and can sometimes raise up to £2000 on their annual flag days. Unfortunately, like many charities in Gibraltar, Covid 19 forced them to cancel this year’s fundraising event. “Somehow we will need to recover this amount during the course of the year. Brexit, with its fall in the exchange value of the Pound has also had its negative impact on our finances”.

23-06-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR