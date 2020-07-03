Following Campo crime clampdown, RGP carry out anti-money laundering operation across the Rock ‘on Spanish suspicion’
Acting on information received the extensive RGP operation was led by the Money Laundering Investigation Unit.
As a result a number of financial documents, electronic devices and luxury items were seized.
Twenty RGP officers carried out the searches across the Rock including dwellings in Mid-Harbours, Chilton Court and the Upper Town.
An RGP spokesman said: “The investigation continues and is part of ongoing cross-border law enforcement cooperation in the fight against organized crime and money laundering.”
