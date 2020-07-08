Pandemic leaves Gibraltar in unclear situation

Yesterday in my report titled ‘Government Projects Provokes New Wave of Political Interest’, I highlighted how during the past six weeks or so local political engagement and discourse had been generated, not only by Panorama, but also on social media in general. It reached a point, that after many years a public demonstration was organised, specifically revolving round the political decisions taken which created the present controversial social setting.

Collective Responsibility

The report yesterday also went into areas of social engagement, on issues like the National Interest, Public Opinion/Public Policy and Political Culture.

In this contribution today ’Collective Responsibility’ comes into focus. It is obvious to me at least, that some collective responsibility seems essential in terms of maintaining our community identity.

There are many examples of collective responsibility, on issues like childcare, eradicating corruption, the safety and security of our nation, to name a just few that come to mind.

There are many diverse elements to this subject… If society creates conditions which are disadvantageous or worse, resulting in physical, emotional or financial injury to a segment of that society. That same society, has a responsibility to individuals or small groups within that societal structure to ensure ‘just and fair treatment’.

This brings me to the main part of this report how an increasing group of people have reacted to a potential post pandemic Gibraltar that was presented to them. A situation, which in some form brings the issue of Collective Responsibility into focus!

Decisions taken by our political leaders at various points during the pandemic, could only have been informed by science, but which by the very nature of the virus, was and still is generally inexact knowledge?

Where does that leave us now? Well, it leaves Gibraltar in a vague or unclear situation. All mostly down to the effects of the pandemic. Though the present situation, in parts, is also self-inflicted, mainly by those political decisions taken and later announced since the unlocking measures kicked-in. Major decisions, potentially affecting all of us which can be best described again as ‘collective political final conclusions’ imposed on all of us!

Gibraltar Has No Covid Heroes But Plenty of Committed Workers

I will say it for the last time. The Government and all the emergency and front-line workers did an admirable job during the main Covid months. Appropriate political decisions were taken to tackle the serious health scare affecting the entire world, which still rages in many parts.

However, equally so, let me make this clear once again. Gibraltar has no Covid heroes, nor any potential political saints. We are fortunate, that so far, because of the few Covid cases no deaths were recorded. But like in many other places, our health and front-line workers are dedicated professionals who performed the role they get remunerated to perform and deliver. Yet t must be said, some worked or stepped onto the plate more than others, but that’s expected in life!

Since lockdown, many questions have been asked, even with all the good work mentioned. The weekly press conference from No 6 was created for that purpose, to ask questions? Many of the answers convinced, others, did not come close as far as I am concerned.

