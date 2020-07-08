Island Games One Year Anniversary

This week marks one year since the hosting of the XVIII Natwest International Island Games 2019. The Opening Ceremony was held on the 6th July which marked the start of what was to become the most memorable week in Gibraltar’s sporting history. Over 2500 athletes, officials and media from 22 of the member Islands descended on Gibraltar to take part in 7 days of intense competition.

Hosting the Games gave our athletes the chance to showcase their efforts and skills at home with an unprecedented level of support from families, friends and Gibral-tarians from all walks of life.

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares recalls last year’s events adding that “It is hard to believe that a year has already gone by since the Games started. It was a magnificent week which was made possible through the sheer hard work and determination of hundreds of people who were involved in one way or another. Our athletes rose to the occasion and produced performances that Gibraltar continues to be proud of. I do maintain however that one of the major successes of the Games was not the medal tally but the manner in which Gibraltar embraced and supported the events in general. Record attendances were reported at sports which would normally not have welcomed any spectators such was the level of support. It was a brilliant showcase of Gibraltar at its absolute best.

I am extremely proud to have been involved in bringing the Games to Gibraltar.”

