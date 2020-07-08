Island Games One Year Anniversary
Hosting the Games gave our athletes the chance to showcase their efforts and skills at home with an unprecedented level of support from families, friends and Gibral-tarians from all walks of life.
The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares recalls last year’s events adding that “It is hard to believe that a year has already gone by since the Games started. It was a magnificent week which was made possible through the sheer hard work and determination of hundreds of people who were involved in one way or another. Our athletes rose to the occasion and produced performances that Gibraltar continues to be proud of. I do maintain however that one of the major successes of the Games was not the medal tally but the manner in which Gibraltar embraced and supported the events in general. Record attendances were reported at sports which would normally not have welcomed any spectators such was the level of support. It was a brilliant showcase of Gibraltar at its absolute best.
I am extremely proud to have been involved in bringing the Games to Gibraltar.”
08-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- EU Commission approves ‘umbrella’ scheme for Gibraltar - but not £100 million!
- Cruise Liners ‘Explorer of the Seas’ and ‘Jewel of the Seas’ on Gibraltar calls
- Island Games One Year Anniversary
- Pandemic leaves Gibraltar in unclear situation
- Carmen Gomez DIARY
- Use of manned torpedoes to sink allied warships off Gibraltar
- Gibraltar – COVID-19 Information Update
- Spain gives priority to cooperation over sovereignty