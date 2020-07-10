New Police Commissioner named

The Governor and Commissioner Ullger met yesterday and agreed that Commissioner Ullger will serve initially until April 2022 and thereafter dependent upon the outcome of an open recruitment process which will commence during 2021.

Commissioner Ullger also agreed that an external expert will be recruited to work alongside the Commissioner to drive a change management programme to help implement the recommendations of the 2019 Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary report which the Governor and the Commissioner both agree to be a priority.

The Governor also welcomed the news from Commissioner Ullger that the Metropolitan Police would be arriving in Gibraltar shortly to continue their investigation into the 9 March collision at sea.

In congratulating the Commissioner on his appointment, the Governor said that he looked forward to working closely with him, the Chief Minister and the Gibraltar Police Authority, to ensure the Royal Gibraltar Police achieves the highest standards and delivers the Annual Policing Plan in a timely and efficient manner.

Recognising the sterling work the RGP does, particularly in addressing the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Governor said “I sensed, during my recent visit to New Mole House, both the commitment and professionalism of the men and women of the RGP whose dedication to serving the people of Gibraltar, which we often take for granted, should rightly be recognised. Every person serving in the RGP deserves our thanks. The Chief Minister and I will do all we can to ensure the Commissioner and the RGP are fully supported in all they are looking to achieve for Gibraltar”.

