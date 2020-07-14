REVISED AGENDA FOR PARLIAMENT

(ix) THE ORDER OF THE DAY GOVERNMENT BILLS FIRST AND SECOND READING

I am directed to inform you that the revised agenda for the Meeting of Parliament to be held on Tuesday 14th July 2020 at 3.00 o’clock in the afternoon:

1. A Bill for an Act to appropriate sums of money to the service of the year ended 31st day of March 2017. (B34/2019)

- The Hon the Chief Minister.

2. A Bill for an Act to appropriate sums of money to the service of the year ended 31st day of March 2018. (B35/2019)

- The Hon the Chief Minister.

3. A Bill for an Act to appropriate sums of money to the service of the year ended 31st day of March 2019. (B03/2020)

- The Hon the Chief Minister.

4. A Bill for an Act to amend the Pensions (Widows and Orphans) Act. (B05/2020)

- The Hon the Chief Minister.

5. A Bill for an Act to amend the Civil Aviation Act 2009. (B02/2020)

- The Hon the Deputy Chief Minister.

6. A Bill for an Act to amend the Smoke-Free Environment Act 2012. (B08/2020)

- The Hon Minister for the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change.

7. A Bill for an Act to amend the Animals Act. (B09/2020)

- The Hon Minister for the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change.

18. A Bill for an Act to amend the Income Tax Act 2010. (B010/2020)

- The Hon the Chief Minister.

29. A Bill for an Act to amend the Public Health Act to control the emission of smoke by vessels and for connected purposes. (B011/2020)

- The Hon Minister for the Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change.

COMMITTEE STAGE AND THIRD READING

1. The Supplementary Appropriation (2016/2017) Bill 2019;

2. The Supplementary Appropriation (2017/2018) Bill 2019;

3. The Supplementary Appropriation (2018/2019) Bill 2020;

4. The Pensions (Widows and Orphans) (Amendment) Bill 2020;

5. The Civil Aviation (Amendment) Bill 2020;

6. The Smoke-Free Environment (Amendment) Bill 2020;

7. The Animals (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Ince’s Hall: Phase One of Works Complete

The Ince’s Hall Theatre is undergoing refurbishment to keep in line with Government’s commitment to accessibility.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, can confirm that Phase One of the works have now been completed. The works entailed essential underpinning along the southern external wall to the Ince’s Hall Theatre, in the interests of safety.

The second phase of the project will include new accessible toilets on the ground floor, refurbishment of the ground floor changing rooms, installation of an outdoor lift direct to the auditorium and the installation of a stair lift to the sound and lights control room.

The project is set to be completed by the end of August.

