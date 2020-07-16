Thank you from over-70s

A group of ladies aged over 70 is collecting signatures for a letter to thank the Government, and the Opposition who supported them, for the actions taken to protect those over 70 from Covid-19.

They are particularly grateful for the extra efforts that were made to shield senior citizens and the special facilities put in place to help them.

The ladies will be collecting signatures for the letter in the area of the ICC as from 9.30a.m. this Friday.

Paddy Grech 58836000

Dunia Bautista 58008988

Herminia Buckley 54005791

16-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR