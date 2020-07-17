Noise and noise

In defending a Green Gibraltar etc, there has been an official frontal attack on motorcars, while there is a more lenient approach to motorbikes, as if noise was not a problem.

Almost every night, around the Police HQ at New Mole House, there is deafening noise emanating from motorbikes, and if the RGP don't hear it, they must be deaf.

Some years ago there was a campaign to reduce noise from motorbikes, but in this day and age the authorities concerned appear to think that there is nothing wrong with one type of noise but not the other type of noise, even if bikes are the main culprits.

