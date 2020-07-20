Opposition accused of ‘jumping blindly’ on every occasion simply to criticise the Govt
The Government adds that it is surprised at the comments made by the Opposition in relation to the use of land at the Eastside project. They have called for the construction of rental homes on the site, when such homes did not even feature in their own plans for that location.
“This lack of consistency is what happens when a party jumps on every conceivable bandwagon for no reason other than to be critical of the Government,” it says.
Obviously, the Opposition are perfectly entitled to express whatever view they like on any subject. However, they need to understand that this often exposes contradictions in their policies and in their actions which in turn raises questions about their credibility.
