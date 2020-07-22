900 cartons of cigarettes seized

As a result of an operation to curtail illicit activity during silent hours in the area of Emmerson’s Place, HM Customs Enforcement and Marine Sections have seized 900 cartons of cigarettes, two vehicles and one transceiver.

The incident took place on Monday morning at around 0230hrs when two locally registered Mitsubishi Space wagons were seen entering the area at speed. Three Customs patrol vehicles and one Customs vessel immediately responded to the incident.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by a large group of individuals who quickly left the area. Both vehicles were located close to the shoreline where a number of small RHIBs were seen leaving at speed.

In total, the officers seized 900 cartons of cigarettes of various brands which were found inside the vehicles and scattered amongst the rocks. The officers also seized one radio transceiver.

Investigations are continuing.

22-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR