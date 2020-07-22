Should the next constitution see Gibraltar as a Royal City state?
It is not the first time that I raise such a possibility. To begin with, Gibraltar has always shown strong affection to the Royal Family, to the Queen - and it has often filtered through that there is Royal reciprocity.
And even if the thoughts of the Royal Family tend to be kept secret, there are times when they come across loud and clear.
Let me give you an example. There is a conference centre in the UK run by the Foreign Office which is called Wilton Park, which they describe as an ‘international forum for strategic discussion, bringing together leading representatives from the worlds of politics, diplomacy, academia, business, civil society, the military and the media.’
It is a place ‘where conflicting views can be expressed and debated openly and calmly, allowing acceptable compromise and resolution to be achieved.’
SPANISH WALKOUT!
However, when I was invited to attend, the two Spanish representatives who had also been invited there as part of the international contingent, simply walked out when they found out that a Gibraltar representative would be there, although mine was a Press representation without any political undertones.
And that was not all! During my week’s stay there it was announced that following the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana, the Royal couple would be flying to Gibraltar to start their Mediterranean honeymoon.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
