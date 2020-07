The Spanish patrol vessel 'Serviola', which has recently been moved from Ferrol, is now based in Algeciras - and it has already been making incursions into British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

Its role is to protect Spanish sovereign interests in this area, say the Spanish.

It has six officers, nine sub-officers and 21 other naval personnel.

It was built in 1992.

23-07-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR